Grains mostly lower, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly lower Tuesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Sept. corn was off 5.25 cents at $3.77 a bushel. Sept. wheat fell by 9.25 cents at $5.29 a bushel. Sept. oats was up 4.5 cents at $3.23 a bushel. Sept. soybeans lost 25.75 cents at $9.46 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Oct. live cattle was up 0.63 cent at $1.81 a pound. Sept. feeder cattle was up 2.25 cents at $2.42 a pound. Oct. hogs was off 1.42 cents at $.73 a pound.

