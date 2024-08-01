Grains mostly lower, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly lower in early trading Thursday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Sept. corn…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly lower in early trading Thursday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Sept. corn was down 0.25 cent at $3.83 a bushel. Sept. wheat lost 0.5 cent at $5.27 a bushel. Sept. oats rose by 0.75 cent at $3.27 a bushel. Sept. soybeans was unchanged at $10.14 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Oct. live cattle gained 0.07 cent at $1.87 a pound. Sept. feeder cattle lost 0.1 cent at $2.57 a pound. Oct. hogs lost 0.22 cent at $.76 a pound.

