Grains mostly lower, livestock lower

The Associated Press

August 28, 2024, 9:46 AM

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly lower in early trading Wednesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Sept. corn lost 0.25 cent at $3.67 a bushel. Sept. wheat lost 1.25 cents at $5.07 a bushel. Sept. oats was down 2 cents at $3.22 a bushel. Sept. soybeans was up 0.75 cent at $9.68 a bushel.

Beef was lower and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Oct. live cattle fell by 0.48 cent at $1.79 a pound. Sept. feeder cattle fell by 0.67 cent at $2.41 a pound. Oct. hogs fell by 0.28 cent at $.82 a pound.

