Grains mostly lower, livestock lower

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly lower in early trading Monday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Sept. corn was down 0.25 cent at $3.70 a bushel. Sept. wheat gained 0.5 cent at $5.30 a bushel. Sept. oats was down 0.5 cent at $3.19 a bushel. Sept. soybeans fell by 0.75 cent at $9.38 a bushel.

Beef was lower and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Oct. live cattle fell by 0.52 cent at $1.78 a pound. Sept. feeder cattle was down 0.35 cent at $2.39 a pound. Oct. hogs fell by 0.23 cent at $.75 a pound.

