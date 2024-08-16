Grains mostly lower, livestock lower

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly lower in early trading Friday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Sept. corn…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly lower in early trading Friday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Sept. corn was down 0.5 cent at $3.75 a bushel. Sept. wheat lost 1 cent at $5.27 a bushel. Sept. oats rose by 1.5 cents at $3.20 a bushel. Sept. soybeans was off 1 cent at $9.51 a bushel.

Beef was lower and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Oct. live cattle was off 0.1 cent at $1.81 a pound. Sept. feeder cattle was down 0.42 cent at $2.43 a pound. Oct. hogs lost 0.03 cent at $.76 a pound.

