Grains mostly lower, livestock lower

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly lower in early trading Friday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Sept. corn rose by 1 cents at $3.83 a bushel. Sept. wheat was unchanged at $5.32 a bushel. Sept. oats lost 1.75 cents at $3.21 a bushel. Sept. soybeans was down 0.75 cent at $10.08 a bushel.

Beef was lower and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Oct. live cattle was down 0.23 cent at $1.83 a pound. Sept. feeder cattle lost 0.3 cent at $2.52 a pound. Oct. hogs lost 0.6 cent at $.76 a pound.

