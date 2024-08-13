Grains mostly lower, livestock higher

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly lower in early trading Tuesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Sept. corn…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly lower in early trading Tuesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Sept. corn was down 0.5 cent at $3.83 a bushel. Sept. wheat gained 1.25 cents at $5.38 a bushel. Sept. oats fell by 2 cents at $3.18 a bushel. Sept. soybeans was unchanged at $9.71 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Oct. live cattle rose by 0.4 cent at $1.80 a pound. Sept. feeder cattle was up 0.6 cent at $2.40 a pound. Oct. hogs was up 0.05 cent at $.74 a pound.

