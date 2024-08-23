Grains mostly higher, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly higher in early trading Friday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Sept. corn…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly higher in early trading Friday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Sept. corn was unchanged at $3.75 a bushel. Sept. wheat rose by 1.5 cents at $5.21 a bushel. Sept. oats gained 2.75 cents at $3.30 a bushel. Sept. soybeans lost 1 cents at $9.62 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Oct. live cattle rose by 0.03 cent at $1.75 a pound. Sept. feeder cattle was unchanged at $2.36 a pound. Oct. hogs was down 0.93 cent at $.75 a pound.

