Grains mostly higher, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly higher Tuesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Sept. corn was off 2.25 cents at $3.75 a bushel. Sept. wheat rose by 5.75 cents at $5.34 a bushel. Sept. oats gained 9.5 cents at $3.29 a bushel. Sept. soybeans gained 2.75 cents at $9.58 a bushel.

Beef was lower and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Oct. live cattle fell by 3.15 cents at $1.76 a pound. Sept. feeder cattle was off 4.5 cents at $2.35 a pound. Oct. hogs rose by 0.25 cent at $.76 a pound.

