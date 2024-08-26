Grains mixed, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mixed Monday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Sept. corn was off 5.25 cents…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mixed Monday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Sept. corn was off 5.25 cents at $3.62 a bushel. Sept. wheat lost 8 cents at $4.97 a bushel. Sept. oats was up 5.5 cents at $3.21 a bushel. Sept. soybeans rose by 17.25 cents at $9.61 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Oct. live cattle rose by 2.1 cents at $1.77 a pound. Sept. feeder cattle gained 3.87 cents at $2.41 a pound. Oct. hogs fell by 0.15 cent at $.80 a pound.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.