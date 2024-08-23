Live Radio
Grains mixed, livestock mixed

The Associated Press

August 23, 2024, 4:47 PM

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mixed Friday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Sept. corn fell by 3.25 cents at $3.68 a bushel. Sept. wheat was down 7.25 cents at $5.05 a bushel. Sept. oats gained 9.25 cents at $3.26 a bushel. Sept. soybeans was up 10.75 cents at $9.53 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Oct. live cattle was down 0.43 cent at $1.76 a pound. Sept. feeder cattle gained 0.33 cent at $2.38 a pound. Oct. hogs was up 1.03 cents at $.81 a pound.

