Grains mixed, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mixed Monday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Sept. corn was up 8 cents…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mixed Monday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Sept. corn was up 8 cents at $3.78 a bushel. Sept. wheat lost 2 cents at $5.29 a bushel. Sept. oats fell by 1 cent at $3.18 a bushel. Sept. soybeans gained 19 cents at $9.57 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Oct. live cattle was up 1.1 cents at $1.79 a pound. Sept. feeder cattle fell by 0.15 cent at $2.39 a pound. Oct. hogs rose by 1.98 cents at $.77 a pound.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.