Grains mixed, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mixed in early trading Thursday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Sept. corn was off 0.25 cent at $3.81 a bushel. Sept. wheat gained 1 cent at $5.36 a bushel. Sept. oats rose by 2.75 cents at $3.23 a bushel. Sept. soybeans fell by 0.5 cent at $9.52 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Oct. live cattle was down 0.1 cent at $1.82 a pound. Sept. feeder cattle rose by 0.35 cent at $2.45 a pound. Oct. hogs fell by 0.52 cent at $.75 a pound.

