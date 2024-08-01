Grains mixed, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mixed Thursday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Sept. corn rose by 1 cent…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mixed Thursday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Sept. corn rose by 1 cent at $3.83 a bushel. Sept. wheat rose by 6.75 cents at $5.33 a bushel. Sept. oats was down 5 cents at $3.22 a bushel. Sept. soybeans fell by 6 cents at $10.09 a bushel.

Beef was lower and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Oct. live cattle lost 3.22 cents at $1.84 a pound. Sept. feeder cattle lost 5.4 cents at $2.52 a pound. Oct. hogs rose by 1.42 cents at $.77 a pound.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.