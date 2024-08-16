Grains mixed, livestock lower

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mixed Friday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Sept. corn fell by 4.25 cents…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mixed Friday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Sept. corn fell by 4.25 cents at $3.70 a bushel. Sept. wheat was up 1.25 cents at $5.29 a bushel. Sept. oats was up 0.25 cent at $3.20 a bushel. Sept. soybeans fell by 13 cents at $9.38 a bushel.

Beef was lower and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Oct. live cattle lost 2.6 cents at $1.78 a pound. Sept. feeder cattle was off 4.2 cents at $2.39 a pound. Oct. hogs fell by 1.42 cents at $.75 a pound.

