Grains lower, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were lower in early trading Tuesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Sept. corn lost 0.25 cent at $3.78 a bushel. Sept. wheat lost 0.25 cent at $5.28 a bushel. Sept. oats was off 1.5 cents at $3.19 a bushel. Sept. soybeans was down 1 cent at $9.55 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Oct. live cattle was down 0.25 cent at $1.79 a pound. Sept. feeder cattle was unchanged at $2.39 a pound. Oct. hogs lost 0.58 cent at $.76 a pound.

