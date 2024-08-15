Grains lower, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were lower Thursday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Sept. corn fell by 5.75 cents…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were lower Thursday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Sept. corn fell by 5.75 cents at $3.75 a bushel. Sept. wheat fell by 8.5 cents at $5.27 a bushel. Sept. oats lost 5 cents at $3.19 a bushel. Sept. soybeans fell by 1.25 cents at $9.51 a bushel.

Beef was lower and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Oct. live cattle was down 1.35 cents at $1.81 a pound. Sept. feeder cattle was off 1.1 cents at $2.44 a pound. Oct. hogs was up 1.1 cents at $.77 a pound.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.