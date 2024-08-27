Grains lower, livestock lower

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were lower in early trading Tuesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Sept. corn was…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were lower in early trading Tuesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Sept. corn was down 0.5 cent at $3.62 a bushel. Sept. wheat was off 0.75 cent at $4.97 a bushel. Sept. oats was off 2 cents at $3.19 a bushel. Sept. soybeans was down 0.75 cent at $9.59 a bushel.

Beef was lower and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Oct. live cattle was off 0.15 cent at $1.77 a pound. Sept. feeder cattle was down 0.32 cent at $2.41 a pound. Oct. hogs lost 0.5 cent at $.80 a pound.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.