Grains lower, livestock higher

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were lower Thursday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Sept. corn was down 4.75 cents…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were lower Thursday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Sept. corn was down 4.75 cents at $3.71 a bushel. Sept. wheat was down 11 cents at $5.10 a bushel. Sept. oats was off 13.25 cents at $3.17 a bushel. Sept. soybeans was down 21 cents at $9.41 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Oct. live cattle rose by 1.3 cents at $1.76 a pound. Sept. feeder cattle was up 2.38 cents at $2.38 a pound. Oct. hogs rose by 4.28 cents at $.80 a pound.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.