Grains higher, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were higher Monday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Sept. corn rose by 4 cents at $3.87 a bushel. Sept. wheat was up 8.25 cents at $5.40 a bushel. Sept. oats was up 3.5 cents at $3.24 a bushel. Sept. soybeans rose by 11.75 cents at $10.20 a bushel.

Beef was lower and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Oct. live cattle fell by 1.57 cents at $1.82 a pound. Sept. feeder cattle was off 3.88 cents at $2.48 a pound. Oct. hogs was up 0.12 cent at $.77 a pound.

