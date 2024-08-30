Grains higher, livestock higher

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were higher Friday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Sept. corn rose by 7.25 cents…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were higher Friday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Sept. corn rose by 7.25 cents at $3.79 a bushel. Sept. wheat rose by 8.75 cents at $5.31 a bushel. Sept. soybeans was up 7 cents at $9.81 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Oct. live cattle was up 0.52 cent at $1.79 a pound. Sept. feeder cattle gained 1.15 cents at $2.40 a pound. Oct. hogs gained 0.12 cent at $.82 a pound.

