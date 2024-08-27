Grains higher, livestock higher

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were higher Tuesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Sept. corn gained 5.75 cents at…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were higher Tuesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Sept. corn gained 5.75 cents at $3.67 a bushel. Sept. wheat gained 10.5 cents at $5.08 a bushel. Sept. oats was up 4.5 cents at $3.23 a bushel. Sept. soybeans was up 10.5 cents at $9.70 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Oct. live cattle gained 2.35 cents at $1.79 a pound. Sept. feeder cattle rose by 0.3 cent at $2.41 a pound. Oct. hogs gained 2.3 cents at $.82 a pound.

