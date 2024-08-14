Grains higher, livestock higher

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were higher Wednesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Sept. corn was up 3.75 cents…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were higher Wednesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Sept. corn was up 3.75 cents at $3.81 a bushel. Sept. wheat was up 7 cents at $5.36 a bushel. Sept. oats gained 0.5 cent at $3.21 a bushel. Sept. soybeans rose by 7.25 cents at $9.53 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Oct. live cattle rose by 1.4 cents at $1.82 a pound. Sept. feeder cattle rose by 1.75 cents at $2.44 a pound. Oct. hogs gained 2.52 cents at $.76 a pound.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.