Gossamer Bio: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SAN DIEGO (AP) — SAN DIEGO (AP) — Gossamer Bio Inc. (GOSS) on Monday reported second-quarter earnings of $49.2 million.

On a per-share basis, the San Diego-based company said it had profit of 22 cents.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 23 cents per share.

The biopharmaceutical company posted revenue of $95.8 million in the period.

