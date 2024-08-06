GoPro: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SAN MATEO, Calif. (AP) — SAN MATEO, Calif. (AP) — GoPro Inc. (GPRO) on Tuesday reported a loss of $47.8…

SAN MATEO, Calif. (AP) — GoPro Inc. (GPRO) on Tuesday reported a loss of $47.8 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the San Mateo, California-based company said it had a loss of 31 cents. Losses, adjusted for stock option expense and restructuring costs, were 24 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 25 cents per share.

The action video camera maker posted revenue of $186.2 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $170.6 million.

