Golub Capital BDC: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Golub Capital BDC Inc. (GBDC) on Monday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of $9.3 million.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had net income of 5 cents. Earnings, adjusted for investment costs, came to 48 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 49 cents per share.

The business development company posted revenue of $171.3 million in the period.

