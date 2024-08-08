Goldman Sachs BDC: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Goldman Sachs BDC Inc. (GSBD) on Thursday reported a loss of $54.2…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Goldman Sachs BDC Inc. (GSBD) on Thursday reported a loss of $54.2 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had a loss of 47 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 57 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 52 cents per share.

The specialty finance company posted revenue of $108.6 million in the period.

