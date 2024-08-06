Gold Resource: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

DENVER (AP) — DENVER (AP) — Gold Resource Corp. (GORO) on Tuesday reported a loss of $27.7 million in its…

DENVER (AP) — DENVER (AP) — Gold Resource Corp. (GORO) on Tuesday reported a loss of $27.7 million in its second quarter.

The Denver-based company said it had a loss of 30 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for pretax expenses and non-recurring costs, were 11 cents per share.

The gold and silver miner posted revenue of $20.8 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GORO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GORO

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.