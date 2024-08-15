Golar LNG: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) — HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) — Golar LNG Ltd. (GLNG) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $25.9 million.…

HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) — Golar LNG Ltd. (GLNG) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $25.9 million.

On a per-share basis, the Hamilton, Bermuda-based company said it had net income of 25 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 42 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 44 cents per share.

The operator of carriers for natural gas shipping posted revenue of $64.7 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $63 million, also missing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $67.4 million.

