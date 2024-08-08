GoHealth: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — GoHealth, Inc. A (GOCO) on Thursday reported a loss of $26 million in its…

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — GoHealth, Inc. A (GOCO) on Thursday reported a loss of $26 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Chicago-based company said it had a loss of $2.70. Losses, adjusted for amortization costs, were 75 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of $2.47 per share.

The company posted revenue of $105.9 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GOCO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GOCO

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.