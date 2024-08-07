Gogo: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

BROOMFIELD, Colo. (AP) — BROOMFIELD, Colo. (AP) — Gogo Inc. (GOGO) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $839,000. On a…

BROOMFIELD, Colo. (AP) — BROOMFIELD, Colo. (AP) — Gogo Inc. (GOGO) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $839,000.

On a per-share basis, the Broomfield, Colorado-based company said it had net income of 1 cent. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 10 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 7 cents per share.

The in-flight internet provider posted revenue of $102.1 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $100.4 million.

Gogo expects full-year revenue in the range of $400 million to $410 million.

