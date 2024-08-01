GoDaddy: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — GoDaddy Inc. (GDDY) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $146.3 million.…



The Tempe, Arizona-based company said it had profit of $1.01 per share. Earnings, adjusted for restructuring costs and to extinguish debt, came to $1.10 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.07 per share.

The cloud-based technology products developer posted revenue of $1.12 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.11 billion.

For the current quarter ending in September, GoDaddy said it expects revenue in the range of $1.13 billion to $1.15 billion.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $4.53 billion to $4.57 billion.

