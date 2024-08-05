Live Radio
Globe Specialty Metals: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

August 5, 2024, 5:29 PM

LONDON (AP) — LONDON (AP) — Globe Specialty Metals Inc. (GSM) on Monday reported net income of $34.9 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the London-based company said it had profit of 18 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 13 cents per share.

The producer of silicon metal and silicon-based alloys posted revenue of $451 million in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GSM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GSM

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

