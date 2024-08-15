Globant: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

LUXEMBOURG (AP) — LUXEMBOURG (AP) — Globant SA (GLOB) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $38.7 million. The Luxembourg-based…

The Luxembourg-based company said it had profit of 87 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.51 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.50 per share.

The information technology services provider posted revenue of $587.5 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $587.4 million.

For the current quarter ending in September, Globant expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.60 to $1.64.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $611 million to $617 million for the fiscal third quarter.

Globant expects full-year earnings in the range of $6.30 to $6.50 per share, with revenue ranging from $2.41 billion to $2.42 billion.

