Global Payments: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — Global Payments Inc. (GPN) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $374.8 million.

The Atlanta-based company said it had net income of $1.47 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $2.93 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 13 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.91 per share.

The electronics payment processing company posted revenue of $2.57 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $2.32 billion, which also beat Street forecasts. Ten analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.31 billion.

Global Payments expects full-year earnings in the range of $11.54 to $11.70 per share, with revenue in the range of $9.17 billion to $9.3 billion.

