Gilead: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

FOSTER CITY, Calif. (AP) — FOSTER CITY, Calif. (AP) — Gilead Sciences Inc. (GILD) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $1.61 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Foster City, California-based company said it had profit of $1.29. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and non-recurring costs, came to $2.01 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.61 per share.

The HIV and hepatitis C drugmaker posted revenue of $6.95 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Ten analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $6.64 billion.

Gilead expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.60 to $3.90 per share.

