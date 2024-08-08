Live Radio
Home » Latest News » Geron: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Geron: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

August 8, 2024, 7:12 AM

FOSTER CITY, Calif. (AP) — FOSTER CITY, Calif. (AP) — Geron Corp. (GERN) on Thursday reported a loss of $67.4 million in its second quarter.

The Foster City, California-based company said it had a loss of 10 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 11 cents per share.

The drugmaker posted revenue of $882,000 in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GERN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GERN

