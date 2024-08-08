Genpact: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) — HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) — Genpact Ltd. (G) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $122 million. On…

On a per-share basis, the Hamilton, Bermuda-based company said it had net income of 67 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 79 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 73 cents per share.

The business process management services provider posted revenue of $1.18 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.15 billion.

Genpact expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.14 to $3.18 per share, with revenue in the range of $4.66 billion to $4.7 billion.

