Gen Digital: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Gen Digital Inc. (GEN) on Thursday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $181 million.

The Tempe, Arizona-based company said it had profit of 29 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 53 cents per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 53 cents per share.

The security software maker posted revenue of $965 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in September, Gen Digital expects its per-share earnings to range from 53 cents to 55 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $965 million to $975 million for the fiscal second quarter.

Gen Digital expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.17 to $2.23 per share, with revenue ranging from $3.89 billion to $3.93 billion.

