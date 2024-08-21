GDS Holdings: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SHANGHAI (AP) — SHANGHAI (AP) — GDS Holdings Limited (GDS) on Wednesday reported a loss of $31.1 million in its…

SHANGHAI (AP) — SHANGHAI (AP) — GDS Holdings Limited (GDS) on Wednesday reported a loss of $31.1 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Shanghai-based company said it had a loss of 18 cents.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 25 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $388.9 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $384.1 million.

