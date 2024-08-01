Gannett: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MCLEAN, Va. (AP) — MCLEAN, Va. (AP) — Gannett Co., Inc. (GCI) on Thursday reported earnings of $13.7 million in…

MCLEAN, Va. (AP) — MCLEAN, Va. (AP) — Gannett Co., Inc. (GCI) on Thursday reported earnings of $13.7 million in its second quarter.

The McLean, Virginia-based company said it had profit of 9 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 19 cents per share.

The newspaper company posted revenue of $639.8 million in the period.

