Live Radio
Home » Latest News » Gannett: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Gannett: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

August 1, 2024, 7:22 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

MCLEAN, Va. (AP) — MCLEAN, Va. (AP) — Gannett Co., Inc. (GCI) on Thursday reported earnings of $13.7 million in its second quarter.

The McLean, Virginia-based company said it had profit of 9 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 19 cents per share.

The newspaper company posted revenue of $639.8 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GCI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GCI

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up