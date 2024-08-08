Live Radio
Home » Latest News » Galiano Gold: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Galiano Gold: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

August 8, 2024, 5:48 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Galiano Gold Inc. (GAU) on Thursday reported net income of $8.8 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Vancouver, British Columbia-based company said it had profit of 3 cents.

The gold mining company posted revenue of $63 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GAU at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GAU

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up