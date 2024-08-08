Galiano Gold: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Galiano Gold Inc. (GAU) on Thursday reported net income of…

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Galiano Gold Inc. (GAU) on Thursday reported net income of $8.8 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Vancouver, British Columbia-based company said it had profit of 3 cents.

The gold mining company posted revenue of $63 million in the period.

