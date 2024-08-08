Funko-A: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

EVERETT, Wash. (AP) — EVERETT, Wash. (AP) — Funko, Inc. A (FNKO) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $5.1…

EVERETT, Wash. (AP) — EVERETT, Wash. (AP) — Funko, Inc. A (FNKO) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $5.1 million.

The Everett, Washington-based company said it had net income of 10 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 14 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $247.7 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in September, Funko-A expects its per-share earnings to range from 1 cent to 6 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $282 million to $297 million for the fiscal third quarter.

Funko-A expects full-year revenue in the range of $1.05 billion to $1.1 billion.

