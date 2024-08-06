FS KKR Capital: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — PHILADELPHIA (AP) — FS KKR Capital Corp. (FSK) on Tuesday reported second-quarter profit of $105 million. On…

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — PHILADELPHIA (AP) — FS KKR Capital Corp. (FSK) on Tuesday reported second-quarter profit of $105 million.

On a per-share basis, the Philadelphia-based company said it had profit of 37 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 75 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 71 cents per share.

The business development company posted revenue of $439 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $426.4 million.

