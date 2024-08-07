FRP Holdings: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — FRP Holdings Inc. (FRPH) on Wednesday reported earnings of $2 million in…

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — FRP Holdings Inc. (FRPH) on Wednesday reported earnings of $2 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Jacksonville, Florida-based company said it had net income of 11 cents.

The real estate company posted revenue of $10.5 million in the period.

