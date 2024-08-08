Frontier Group: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

DENVER (AP) — DENVER (AP) — Frontier Group Holdings Inc. (ULCC) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $31 million. The…

DENVER (AP) — DENVER (AP) — Frontier Group Holdings Inc. (ULCC) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $31 million.

The Denver-based company said it had profit of 14 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 11 cents per share.

The discount airline posted revenue of $973 million in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.03 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ULCC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ULCC

