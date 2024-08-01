Frontdoor: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Frontdoor Inc. (FTDR) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $92 million. The…

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Frontdoor Inc. (FTDR) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $92 million.

The Memphis, Tennessee-based company said it had net income of $1.18 per share. Earnings, adjusted for costs related to mergers and acquisitions and amortization costs, were $1.27 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1 per share.

The home services provider posted revenue of $542 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $537.3 million.

Frontdoor expects full-year revenue in the range of $1.81 billion to $1.84 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FTDR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FTDR

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.