Freightcar America: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — Freightcar America Inc. (RAIL) on Monday reported earnings of $8.2 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Chicago-based company said it had net income of 11 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 5 cents per share.

The rail car maker posted revenue of $147.4 million in the period.

Freightcar America expects full-year revenue in the range of $560 million to $600 million.

