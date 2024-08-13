Franco-Nevada: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — Franco-Nevada Corp. (FNV) on Tuesday reported second-quarter earnings of $79.5 million. On a per-share…

On a per-share basis, the Toronto-based company said it had profit of 41 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 75 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 78 cents per share.

The precious metals streaming and royalty company posted revenue of $260.1 million in the period.

