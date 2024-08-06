Fox: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Fox Corp. (FOXA) on Tuesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $319…

NEW YORK (AP) — Fox Corp. (FOXA) on Tuesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $319 million.

The New York-based company said it had profit of 68 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 90 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 83 cents per share.

The TV broadcasting company posted revenue of $3.09 billion in the period, missing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.1 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FOXA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FOXA

